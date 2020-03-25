Kaul sends Trump letter asking for priority on mask, respirator production

Attorney General Josh Kaul and 15 other attorneys general from throughout the U.S. have asked President Donald Trump to use his authority to prioritize the production of medical equipment.

The letter sent on Tuesday asks the president to use the Defense Production Act to prioritize production of masks, respirators and other critical medical equipment needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The attorneys general wrote that there is an “acute need to dramatically increase” health-care capacity, the supply of personal protective equipment for health-care providers and COVID-19 testing capacity.

“It is imperative that you fully use the Defense Production Act immediately to help get critical resources into our States,” the letter said.

The coalition is made up of Kaul and attorneys general from California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont, Washington and Washington D.C.

According to the Associated Press, Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act to deter hoarding but has been reluctant to use it to force companies to produce medical supplies.