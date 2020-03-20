$371M in DOJ grants available to make Wisconsin communities safer

More than $371 million in Department of Justice grants are on offer to help places around Wisconsin tackle addiction, school security, human trafficking and recidivism, the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced on Thursday.
In a press release, U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said more than $163 million will be used to fight addiction. The money will support a number of services, including programs designed to present overdose deaths and end the cycle of addiction and crime.
In addition, more than $83 million will go toward improving school security and protect students, teachers and faculty from threats of violence. The initiatives include programs designed to tighten school security and improve threat reporting.
Another $65 million in grants will be used to help fight human trafficking and serve victims of trafficking operations in Wisconsin. Programs should support human-trafficking task forces and services for survivors.
Nearly $60 million in grants is allocated to programs promoting the successful reentry of adult and juvenile offenders into society. The grants also pay for research projects to improve knowledge about what makes reentry programs successful.
Funding opportunities are open for the following programs in each category:
Addiction crisis
- Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court Discretionary Grant Program
- Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program (COSSAP)
- Enhancing Community Responses to America’s Addiction Crisis: Serving Our Youngest Crime Victims
- Family Drug Court Program
- Harold Rogers Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP)
- Juvenile Drug Treatment Court Program
- Mentoring Opportunities for Youth Initiative
- Opioid Affected Youth Initiative
- Research and Evaluation on Drugs and Crime
- Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) for State Prisoners Program
School safety
- Research and Evaluation on School Safety
- STOP Act School Violence Program
- Strategies to Support Children Exposed to Violence
Preventing human trafficking
- Missing and Exploited Children Training and Technical Assistance Program
- Multidisciplinary Task Force Program to Combat Human Trafficking
- Preventing Trafficking of Girls
- Research and Evaluation on Trafficking in Persons
- Services for Victims of Human Trafficking
- Specialized Training and Technical Assistance on Housing for Victims of Human
Trafficking
- Human Trafficking Training and Technical Assistance Program
- Improving Outcomes for Child and Youth Victims of Human Trafficking
- Integrated Services for Minor Victims of Labor Trafficking
Reentry programming
- Correctional Adult Reentry Education, Employment, and Recidivism Reduction Strategies (CAREERRS) Program
- Improving Community Supervision Outcomes Through Swift, Certain, and Fair Responses
- Improving Reentry for People with Substance Use Disorders Program
- Innovations in Reentry Initiative: Building System Capacity & Testing Strategies to Reduce Recidivism
- Research and Evaluation on Promising Reentry Initiatives
- Review and Revalidation of the First Step Act Risk Assessment Tool
- Second Chance Act Community-based Reentry Program
- Second Chance Act Evaluation Participation Support
- Second Chance Act Youth Offender Reentry Program
The money can be had through the federal Office of Justice Programs. The office has more information about opportunities on its website.