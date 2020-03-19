Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Brown Co. Courthouse closes after COVID-19 exposure

Brown Co. Courthouse closes after COVID-19 exposure

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com March 19, 2020 10:53 am

The Brown County Courthouse is on South Jefferson Street in downtown Green Bay. Designed by architect Charles E. Bell, the Beaux Arts style building opened in January 1911 and initially cost $318,797.67 to build and furnish.

The Brown County Courthouse is on South Jefferson Street in downtown Green Bay. (File photo by Kevin Harnack)

The Brown County Courthouse has been temporarily closed to the public after the county’s health and human services department discovered someone who tested positive for COVID-19 had been there.

In a press release, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said the Brown County Health and Human Services found out on Wednesday that a person with COVID-19 had been in and around the courthouse.

Presiding Judge Tammy Jo Hock ordered the closure of the Brown County Circuit Courts on Thursday.  Streckenbach then ordered the courthouse to close, including the district attorney’s office.

The courthouse and district attorney’s office will be cleaned on Thursday. They’ll remain closed until public health officials decide the buildings are safe to the public.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo