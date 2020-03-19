Brown Co. Courthouse closes after COVID-19 exposure

The Brown County Courthouse has been temporarily closed to the public after the county’s health and human services department discovered someone who tested positive for COVID-19 had been there.

In a press release, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said the Brown County Health and Human Services found out on Wednesday that a person with COVID-19 had been in and around the courthouse.

Presiding Judge Tammy Jo Hock ordered the closure of the Brown County Circuit Courts on Thursday. Streckenbach then ordered the courthouse to close, including the district attorney’s office.

The courthouse and district attorney’s office will be cleaned on Thursday. They’ll remain closed until public health officials decide the buildings are safe to the public.