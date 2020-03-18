Wisconsin courts temporarily close to public starting Wednesday

The Wisconsin Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and several Circuit Courts have been temporarily closed to the public starting Wednesday as a coronavirus precaution.

The closing will last through at least April 3. Director of State Courts Randy Koschnick said the courts will continue to carry out essential functions with reduced staff and limit calendaring to accommodate high-priority cases.

The offices of the clerk of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals will remain open to accept filings, but only one person at a time will be allowed to enter the physical office. Staff will continue to respond to phone calls and emails.

The high court ordered that all appellate and circuit court deadlines for filing that would expire between March 19 and April 3 will be tolled for 21 days, with some exceptions.

The state Supreme Court canceled oral arguments scheduled for Wednesday and also a public hearing scheduled for April 2. Both will be rescheduled for later dates.

Several circuit courts, including those in Dane and Milwaukee counties, have changed their procedures in response to the pandemic. The court system is listing changes by county on its website under the COVID-19 tab. The circuit courts’ electronic filing system is available for use.

The offices of the Board of Bar Examiners, Children’s Court Improvement Program, Communication Services, Consolidated Court Automated Programs, Court Operations, David T. Prosser Jr. State Law Library (including Dane and Milwaukee County Libraries), Management Services, Medical Mediation Panel, Office of Judicial Education and the Office of Lawyer Regulation are closed to the public with limited services. Previously scheduled public meetings, conferences and educational sessions at the offices are canceled through May 11.

The changes to operations are a response to Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide ban on gatherings of more than 10 people announced Tuesday. Wisconsin has 72 confirmed cases of the virus by Tuesday.