Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Unreasonable Search – OWI – Blood Test

Unreasonable Search – OWI – Blood Test

By: Derek Hawkins March 18, 2020 8:01 am

Justin Kane appeals an order of the Iowa County Circuit Court denying his motion to suppress the results of blood alcohol testing.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo