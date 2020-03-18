Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Termination of Parental Rights

Termination of Parental Rights

By: Derek Hawkins March 18, 2020 7:57 am

These consolidated termination of parental rights (TPR) cases concern mother S.J.A. and her minor children, A.K. and L.K. S.J.A. appeals from the circuit court’s order on partial summary judgment declaring her an unfit parent on the ground of abandonment, pursuant to WIS. STAT. § 48.415(1)(a), and from the subsequent orders involuntarily terminating her parental rights.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo