Home / Case Digests / Prisoner – Involuntary Commitment and Medication

By: Derek Hawkins March 18, 2020 8:13 am

This is a review of an unpublished decision of the court of appeals, Marathon County v. D.K., No. 2017AP2217, unpublished slip op. (Wis. Ct. App. Aug. 7, 2018), affirming the Winnebago County circuit court's Wis. Stat. ch. 51 orders for involuntary commitment and involuntary medication and treatment.

