Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Insurance Claim – Duty to Defend

Insurance Claim – Duty to Defend

By: Derek Hawkins March 18, 2020 8:02 am

Raymond and Donna Weihofen appeal an order of the Dane County Circuit Court granting summary judgment in favor of Economy Premier Assurance Company on the issue of whether Economy had a duty to defend the Weihofens against claims brought by Kevin Trost and Jennifer Gagne.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo