3 Wisconsin attorneys recognized as ABA Pro Bono Leaders

The American Bar Association has recognized three Wisconsin attorneys as 2019 Pro Bono Leaders.

Karen M. Bauer of the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, Jill Lendu Johnson of J. Johnson Law Group in McFarland, and Brenda Lewison of the Law Office of Arthur Heitzer in Milwaukee were among the 87 attorneys named as Pro Bono Leaders. Husch Blackwell was also honored on the 2019 leader list under the law firm section.

The honorees each handled at least 50 civil legal questions through ABA Free Legal Answers, an online program that provides free legal advice in non-criminal matters to income-eligible clients across the U.S.

The ABA said the program has received more than 100,000 inquiries in the last four years. About 42% of questions relate to legal matters involving families and children.