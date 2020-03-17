Milwaukee Child Protective Services, Human Services Center close to public

The Milwaukee Child Protective Services Building and the Marcia P. Coggs Human Services Center have closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Children and Families and the Department of Health Services made the decision to temporarily close the centers starting Tuesday. The departments did not give a duration for the temporary closing.

Both locations will continue to provide services during the closure, and staff employees can enter the sites to conduct state business. Milwaukee Child Protective Services is still monitoring its hotline to report suspected child abuse or neglect during the closing.

People can apply for benefits online at any time or by phone. Verification documents can be uploaded through the MyAccess app, faxed or mailed. Families can request a new authorization or changes to current child-care authorization by phone or using the online Parent Portal. They can also use the Parent Portal to check EBT card balances.

The announcement to close the two sites came Monday, the same day Gov. Tony Evers issued an indefinite statewide ban on gatherings of 50 or more people. Wisconsin had 47 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday, including 13 in Milwaukee County.