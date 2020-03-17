Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Abuse of Discretion – Amended Complaint

Abuse of Discretion – Amended Complaint

By: Derek Hawkins March 17, 2020 7:53 am

Ricardo Glover, a Wisconsin inmate, sued prison medical staff and Wisconsin Department of Corrections officials for deliberate indifference and for violating his right to equal protection after they denied him medicine prescribed for post‐surgical erectile dysfunction.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo