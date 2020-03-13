Access to Milwaukee County jail restricted

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is restricting non-essential access to the county jail as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Officials said the restriction includes a temporary suspension of professional-contact visits within the jail. Attorneys who need to visit clients can still meet using booths equipped for non-contact visits. Families can continue to see loved ones in jail using its video-visitation system.

Sheriff’s officials are also suspending face-to-face meetings and large gatherings at the jail. The duration of the restrictions was not specified in the press release issued on Friday.

The precautions are part of a three-part plan for the prevention of infectious disease, containment and mitigation devised by the sheriff’s office and the jail’s private healthcare provider.

Sheriff’s officials said they’ve also adopted contingency plans for the Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Patrol Services Bureau at Mitchell International Airport, Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, Milwaukee County Parks and all interstates in Milwaukee County.