Waukesha attorney John Macy to receive philanthropy award

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com March 11, 2020 1:33 pm

John Macy

The Waukesha attorney John Macy is receiving an award in recognition of his philanthropy.

The Waukesha County Community Foundation will honor Macy with its 2020 Celebration of Giving award at an event on June 10.

Macy, an attorney at Municipal Law & Litigation Group in Waukesha, lives in Oconomowoc and is a long-time supporter of the community foundation. He served on its board for several years and now sits on its government and finance committees. He also supports Carroll University, his undergraduate alma mater; Delta Rho Upsilon fraternity; Eras; Jubilate Choir and the Humane Animal Welfare Society.

Macy said he recognizes the value he can bring to local nonprofit groups and hopes to undergo training to provide legal service to such organizations in the future.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

