Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Summary Judgment – Issue of Material Fact

Summary Judgment – Issue of Material Fact

By: Derek Hawkins March 11, 2020 7:22 am

The Town of Little Wolf appeals the judgment of the circuit court declaring that a 1/4-mile segment of a road near property owned by Joseph and Karla Taggart became a town highway after it was laid out by order of the Town in 1898 as part of a 1½-mile town highway, and that the 1/4-mile segment remains part of a town highway.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo