Attorney Disciplinary Hearing

By: Derek Hawkins March 11, 2020 7:26 am

Attorney Terry L. Constant has appealed a report and recommendation filed by Referee Dennis J. Flynn, concluding that Attorney Constant committed eight counts of professional misconduct and recommending that his license to practice law in Wisconsin be suspended for five months.

