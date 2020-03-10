Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Tax Injunction Act – Jurisdiction

Tax Injunction Act – Jurisdiction

By: Derek Hawkins March 10, 2020 7:04 am

The Equal Protection Clause entitles owners of similarly situated property to roughly equal tax treatment.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo