Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sentencing – Supervised Release

Sentencing – Supervised Release

By: Derek Hawkins March 10, 2020 7:11 am

Lynnott Rogers appeals an order of the trial court denying his petition for supervised release from his commitment for being a sexually violent person, pursuant to WIS. STAT. ch. 980 (2017-18).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo