Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sentencing – Supervised Release

Sentencing – Supervised Release

By: Derek Hawkins March 10, 2020 7:06 am

We have before us criminal defendants contending for the first time on appeal that a condition of their terms of supervised release is unconstitutionally vague.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo