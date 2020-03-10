Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Kaul: Courts may enter judgments for unpaid restitution after offender’s death

Kaul: Courts may enter judgments for unpaid restitution after offender’s death

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com March 10, 2020 2:11 pm

Sentencing courts may enter civil judgments for unpaid restitution in favor of victims after an offender's death, according to an opinion from Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

