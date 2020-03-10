Calumet, Dunn, Jackson, Marathon counties selected as new circuit court branches

Quantcast
By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com March 10, 2020 12:40 pm

Calumet, Dunn, Jackson and Marathon counties have been selected as new Wisconsin circuit-court branches. Their establishment is the result of a law enacted last week, allowing the director of state courts to set up 12 new circuit court branches over three years.

