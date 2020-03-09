Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Statutory Interpretation – Scope of Employment

Statutory Interpretation – Scope of Employment

By: Derek Hawkins March 9, 2020 7:00 am

Urija Elston and his friends were playing basketball at a park in DuPage County while Brian Demeter, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy for neighboring Kane County, was watching his child’s soccer game on an adjacent field.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo