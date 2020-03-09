Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Plea & Sentencing – Sentencing Guidelines

Plea & Sentencing – Sentencing Guidelines

By: Derek Hawkins March 9, 2020 6:53 am

Mario Caviedes-Zuniga pleaded guilty to distributing 140 grams of heroin. 21 U.S.C. §841(a)(1), (b)(1)(B).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo