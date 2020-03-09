Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / FDCPA Violation

FDCPA Violation

By: Derek Hawkins March 9, 2020 7:01 am

We know from the Supreme Court’s decision in Spokeo, Inc. v. Robins that a plaintiff claiming a statutory violation must allege a concrete and particularized injury for Article III standing.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo