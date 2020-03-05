Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Damages

Damages

By: Derek Hawkins March 5, 2020 8:00 am

Global Water Center II, LLC, engaged Catcon, Inc. to act as general contractor for a renovation project at a building owned by Global.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo