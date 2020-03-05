Quantcast
2 more unions endorse Blomme in judicial race

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com March 5, 2020 11:20 am

Brett Blomme

Two more unions have endorsed Brett Blomme in the race for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 5 race.

Blomme’s campaign announced on Wednesday it is receiving support from American Federation of Teachers Local 212 at Milwaukee Area Technical College and the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees PEOPLE political action fund. The United Auto Workers Southeast Wisconsin CAP Council also endorsed him last week.

Blomme, the CEO of the nonprofit Cream City Foundation, is running against Judge Paul Dedinsky, who was appointed to the bench by Gov. Scott Walker in 2018.

The spring election is scheduled for April 7.

