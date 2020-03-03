Evers signs bills to set up offender-employment council, make bestiality a felony

A bill establishing a council to help offenders find employment and legislation making bestiality a felony were among the more than 60 bills signed into law on Tuesday.

Gov. Tony Evers signed 61 bills late Tuesday, including:

Assembly Bill 30, which establishes the Council on Offender Employment, composed of the attorney general, state public defender and parole commission chair. The act allows the council to issue a certificate to offenders to provide relief from penalties, ineligibility, disability or disadvantage related to employment or occupational licensing.

Assembly Bill 293, which adopts the 2018 Uniform Law Commission’s Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts and allows documents to be notarized remotely online.

Assembly Bill 454, which makes “swatting” a crime. Swatting is a fake emergency call that is likely to result in a SWAT team response.

Assembly Bill 734, which makes mail theft, including stealing unattended packages, a crime.

Senate Bill 72, which requires careers in law, public safety, corrections and security, among other occupational areas, to be included in the Department of Workforce Development’s youth-apprenticeship program.

Senate Bill 368, which makes money laundering a state crime and establishes penalties for the crime depending on the total amount of proceeds involved.

Senate Bill 139, which makes bestiality a Class H felony for a first offense or a Class F felony for a second or subsequent offense or in cases when the act results in the harm or death of an animal. It also requires anyone convicted of bestiality crimes to be registered as a sex offender, submit to a psychological assessment, participate in counseling and pay restitution. Anyone convicted of bestiality also can’t own, live or work with animals.

Senate Bill 512, which sets a pre-filing notice requirement applicable to a dispute between a condominium association and a unit owner.

Evers also signed several bills designed to combat opioid abuse earlier in the day and vetoed two bills meant to expand the definition of a raffle and eliminate certain sweepstakes disclosures.