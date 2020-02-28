Building Commission approves $348.1M for Lincoln Hills replacement, other projects

The Wisconsin Building Commission approved $348.1 million for projects across the state, including grant funds for Secure Residential Care Centers for Children and Youth to replace Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools.

The juvenile-detention centerd in northern Wisconsin have been the subject of years of guard-on-prisoner abuse allegations. Lawmakers passed a bill to close the prisons by January 2021, but a lack of funding pushed the closing date back six months to July 2021.

The grants approved by the Building Commission on Thursday will pay for small, county-run centers in Brown, Dane, Milwaukee and Racine counties. The juvenile offenders at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake will be transferred to the county-run centers upon the prisons’ closing.

Gov. Tony Evers said the funding approval brings the state “one step closer” to youth-justice reform.

The Wisconsin Building Commission also approved drinking-water system improvements at Fox Lake Correctional Institution, design completion for the Mendota Mental Health Juvenile Treatment Center and various maintenance projects in 11 counties for the Department of Corrections, along with construction projects at several campuses in the UW System.