Kaul joins multi-state probe of vaping company marketing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday that he has joined nearly 40 other state attorneys general in an investigation into whether the electronic-cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc.’s advertising is intended mainly for underage youth.

The 38-state probe will also look into the company’s claims about the nicotine content and safety of its products, Kaul said.

Austin Finan, a spokesman for Juul, said the company will seek to earn society’s trust by working with attorneys general, regulators and public health officials to fight the underage use of vaping products.

The National Youth Tobacco Survey conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control found nearly 21% of high school students used vaping products in 2018.

California, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania, have sued Juul over advertising they allege is intended for young people. Juul has bought advertisements on websites designed for teens and children, like seventeen.com, nickjr.com and the cartoonnetwork.com, according to Massachusetts’ filing.

President Donald Trump signed a law in December that bars tobacco sales, including the sale of vaping products, to anyone under 21. A bill adopting the federal law is working its way through the Wisconsin Legislature. Current state law bars tobacco sales to anyone younger than 18.