Wisconsin governor issues 17 more pardons

By: Associated Press February 20, 2020 10:47 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned 17 more people, his office announced Wednesday.

Their offenses included stealing calves, attempted robbery, arson, car theft, driving a getaway car during a robbery, stealing snowmobiles and dealing marijuana. Most of the crimes were committed decades ago.

Evers said in a statement that he believes in second chances and all the convicts have paid their debt to society. He said they wanted pardons so they could advance their careers or better serve society.

Evers office said the governor has now granted 29 pardons.

