Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Jury awards $72K plus 2x costs in Madison car crash case

Jury awards $72K plus 2x costs in Madison car crash case

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 20, 2020 12:28 pm

A $100,000 settlement was reached in a car-crash case in Dane County on Jan. 28, 2019.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo