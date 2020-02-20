Assembly GOP to attempt fab-lab veto override

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans prepared Thursday to embark on another futile attempt to override another of Gov. Tony Evers’ budget vetoes.

Evers struck down language in the state budget what would have required the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to allocate at least $1 million over the biennium for grants to special laboratories and workshops equipped with 3-D printers, plasma cutters and other high-tech equipment. Evers said that if WEDC wants to make such an allocation it should be allowed to do so on its own.

A veto override requires a two-thirds vote in both legislative houses. That would require 66 votes in the Assembly and 22 in the Senate. Assembly Republicans hold a 63-36 advantage in their chamber, leaving them three votes short of what they need. But the attempt allows Republicans to tell constituents on the campaign trial that they’re fighting the governor.

Assembly Republicans failed in November to override three other Evers budget vetoes. Those vetos blocked money for both a mental-health center in northern Wisconsin and for doctors who care for people in state-health programs, and killed a new grant program to boost the number of health-care providers in Wisconsin.

The votes marked the first time veto override attempts since 2010. The last successful override took place in 1985.