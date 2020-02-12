Wisconsin lawmakers to consider $184M for juvenile prisons

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A legislative committee was scheduled on Wednesday to take up a $184 million plan to replace Wisconsin’s troubled youth prison.

The state’s current prison near Irma houses both the Lincoln Hills School for male offenders and Copper Lake School for females. The institution has been dogged for years by allegations of guard-on-prisoner abuse. Lawmakers in 2018 passed a bill that would close the prison by January 2021 and replace it with new juvenile state prisons and smaller county-run juvenile-detention centers.

Questions about how to pay for the replacement prisons have slowed progress, however. Legislators last year pushed the closing date for Lincoln Hills-Copper Lake back to July 1, 2021.

The Department of Corrections has submitted a plan to the Legislature’s finance committee calling for building two new juvenile prisons, one in Milwaukee and the other in Hortonia, in Outagamie County.

The projects are expected to cost a total of $73.2 million. The Corrections Department wants to pay for them by borrowing but lacks authority to carry out that plan. The full Legislature would have to authorize any borrowing before work could begin on the projects.

A grant committee led by Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr submitted another plan to the finance committee calling for the construction of detention centers in Brown, Dane, Milwaukee and Racine counties using $111 million in grants. Only $80 million has been set aside for such grants. The finance committee could release that money Wednesday.

Either the full Legislature or the state Building Commission would have to approve borrowing to back the remaining $31 million the counties need.