Wisconsin Assembly passes bill making bestiality a felony

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly approved a bill Tuesday that would make bestiality a felony.

Having sex with an animal is a misdemeanor under current law. The bill would establish a new crime punishable by up to 12½ years in prison. Sentences would vary depending on the circumstances, such as whether an animal victim dies and whether a child is present or coerced into sex with an animal. Convicts would have to register as sex offenders.

The bill author, Republican Sen. Andre Jacque, introduced his proposal last legislative session after a Town of Eaton man was convicted of molesting a horse. The Assembly passed the bill only to see it die in the Senate.

This time around the Senate approved the bill on a voice vote in October with no debate. The Assembly passed it on a voice vote late Tuesday evening, also with no debate. The proposal goes next to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who can sign it into law or veto it.