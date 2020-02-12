Triggiano named new Milwaukee County chief judge

Judge Mary Triggiano is the new chief judge of the First Judicial Administrative District in Milwaukee County. The Wisconsin Supreme Court announced Triggiano’s appointment on Wednesday.

She succeeds Judge Maxine White, who was appointed to the Court of Appeals in January.

Triggiano was first appointed to the court in 2004 and was re-elected without opposition in 2017. She served as White’s deputy chief judge and served as the presiding judge of Milwaukee County’s children’s and domestic violence courts.

She is a member of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, and a former member of the National Association of Women Judges.