Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Michael Best adds 6 new partners in Wisconsin

Michael Best adds 6 new partners in Wisconsin

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 12, 2020 10:04 am

Six Wisconsin attorneys are among the newest partners at Michael Best. The firm announced the addition of nine partners as members of its LLC on Monday.

The new Wisconsin partners are:

  • Eric Callisto, chair of the firm’s regulatory practice group and energy law attorney at the firm’s Madison office
  • Adrienne Ehrhardt, chair of the firm’s privacy & cybersecurity practice group and privacy and security attorney at the firm’s Madison office
  • Denise Greathouse, labor and employment attorney at the firm’s Milwaukee office
  • Molly Lawson, intellectual property attorney at the firm’s Milwaukee office
  • David Trautschold, intellectual property attorney at the firm’s Milwaukee office
  • Lee Seese, litigation group member at the firm’s Milwaukee office

The three other new partners are in the firm’s Chicago and Salt Lake City offices. Michael Best is a full-service law firm with more than 250 lawyers in 13 cities throughout the U.S.

Photo of Eric Callisto

Eric Callisto

Photo of Adrienne Ehrhardt

Adrienne Ehrhardt

Photo of Denise Greathouse

Denise Greathouse

Photo of Molly Lawson

Molly Lawson

Photo of David Trautschold

David Trautschold

Photo of Lee Seese

Lee Seese

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo