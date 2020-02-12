Michael Best adds 6 new partners in Wisconsin

Six Wisconsin attorneys are among the newest partners at Michael Best. The firm announced the addition of nine partners as members of its LLC on Monday.

The new Wisconsin partners are:

Eric Callisto, chair of the firm’s regulatory practice group and energy law attorney at the firm’s Madison office

Adrienne Ehrhardt, chair of the firm’s privacy & cybersecurity practice group and privacy and security attorney at the firm’s Madison office

Denise Greathouse, labor and employment attorney at the firm’s Milwaukee office

Molly Lawson, intellectual property attorney at the firm’s Milwaukee office

David Trautschold, intellectual property attorney at the firm’s Milwaukee office

Lee Seese, litigation group member at the firm’s Milwaukee office

The three other new partners are in the firm’s Chicago and Salt Lake City offices. Michael Best is a full-service law firm with more than 250 lawyers in 13 cities throughout the U.S.