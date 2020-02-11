Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Plain Error

Plain Error

By: Derek Hawkins February 11, 2020 7:26 am

Hector M. Martin-Andrade appeals a judgment convicting him of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo