Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

By: Derek Hawkins February 11, 2020 7:27 am

Samterious Gordon appeals a judgment of conviction for one count each of first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

