Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Court Error – Expert Testimony

Court Error – Expert Testimony

By: Derek Hawkins February 11, 2020 7:23 am

Brian A. Patterson, pro se, appeals the summary judgment order dismissing his legal malpractice action against his former criminal defense attorney, Steven R. Kohn, Kohn and Smith Law Offices, and Kohn’s malpractice insurance provider (collectively, “Kohn”).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo