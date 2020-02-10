Quantcast
Home / Legal News / High court considers innocence requirement in malpractice suit against state public defender

High court considers innocence requirement in malpractice suit against state public defender

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 10, 2020 2:13 pm

A lawsuit filed against an assistant state public defender is calling into question the innocence requirement in malpractice cases against criminal-defense counsel. The Wisconsin Supreme Court took up the case and is now considering whether it should recognize exceptions to the innocent requirement.

