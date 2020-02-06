Quantcast
Home / Legal News / 'They've been wanting my license for years': Kenosha attorney fires back at OLR complaint

‘They’ve been wanting my license for years’: Kenosha attorney fires back at OLR complaint

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 6, 2020 12:46 pm

The Kenosha lawyer Walter Stern III is firing back at the Office of Lawyer Regulation after being threatened with a sixth disciplinary action. He said the latest three counts of misconduct that he's accused of are another unfair attempt by the OLR to take his license.

