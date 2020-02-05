Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Increasing penalty for battery against nurses among 16 bills signed into law

Increasing penalty for battery against nurses among 16 bills signed into law

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 5, 2020 1:37 pm

An increase in the penalty for battery against nurses and mandatory genetic testing in court paternity actions are among the newest changes to Wisconsin law. Gov. Tony Evers signed 16 bipartisan bills on Wednesday.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo