Home / Legal News / Milwaukee Tool sues competitor for ‘misleading’ logo

Milwaukee Tool sues competitor for ‘misleading’ logo

By: Dan Shaw, dshaw@wislawjournal.com February 4, 2020 1:35 pm

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation is suing the company that makes Milwaukee Leather products, accusing it of misleading customers and tarnishing the reputation of Milwaukee Tool’s “famous” logo. Milwaukee Tool filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in federal court on Friday. The complaint accuses Shaf International Inc., which sells products under the Milwaukee Leather and Milwaukee Performance brands, ...

