Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Court Error – Damages

Court Error – Damages

By: Derek Hawkins February 4, 2020 7:28 am

Curtis Hestad and Allied Waste Services of North America, LLC, appeal a judgment, entered upon a jury’s verdict, awarding damages to DeEtte and Ernest “Pat” Fankhauser for the destruction of a bridge on the Fankhausers’ property.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo