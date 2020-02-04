Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Attorney pleads guilty in insurance fraud scheme

Attorney pleads guilty in insurance fraud scheme

By: Associated Press February 4, 2020 9:21 am

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Twin Cities personal injury attorney has pleaded guilty to defrauding auto-insurance companies by making false health care claims.

William Sutor III entered a plea on Monday, as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors, to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Sutor was accused of working with chiropractors to bill insurance companies for treatments that he knew the patient never received.

In June 2015, a so-called runner brought Sutor a prospective client. The following April, Sutor submitted a letter to the insurance company falsely stating the client, who was actually an undercover agent, had received chiropractic treatment totaling $24,000 to settle a bodily-injury claim, the Star Tribune reported.

The plea deal has prosecutors asking for 10 to 16 months, as well as much as $55,000 in fines and $14,600 in restitution.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo