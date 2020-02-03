Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sentencing Guidelines – Resentencing

Sentencing Guidelines – Resentencing

By: Derek Hawkins February 3, 2020 8:41 am

Defendant Carlos Vasquez-Abarca appeals his sentence for reentering the United States illegally after a prior deportation following a felony conviction, in violation of 8 U.S.C. § 1326(a).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo