Madison teacher charged for attempting to create child porn

A Madison high school teacher has been charged with seven counts of attempting to make child pornography.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old David Kruchten at his home in Cottage Grove on Thursday morning. The indictment alleges Kruchten used hidden cameras on Oct. 27, 2019, and on Jan. 20, 2019, in Wisconsin in an attempt to produce child porn. The document says six minors were involved in the October incident, and one was involved in the January incident.

Kruchten is a teacher at Madison East High School. Officials didn’t say if Kruchten had placed the cameras at the school.

He’s scheduled to appear in federal court on Thursday afternoon. If convicted, he would spend a minimum of 15 years in federal prison for each count.