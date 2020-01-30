Kelly launches first ad in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly released his first campaign television ad on Thursday as he tries to fend off two liberal-leaning challengers.

The conservative-leaning Kelly’s daughter, Anna, narrates the ad. She calls him a great judge who reads a lot. The camera then cuts to Kelly paging through law books.

“Statutes. Fascinating,” Kelly says.

The ad also shows Kelly staring at a copy of the U.S. Constitution handing on a wall.

“Perfection,” he says proudly.

Kelly goes on to declare that “America’s great, da Bears stink, no judge should rewrite the law.”

The ad makes no mention of Kelly’s opponents, Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone. He will square off against both of them in a primary election scheduled for Feb. 18. The top two vote-getters will meet in the April 7 general election.

Charles Nichols, Kelly’s campaign manager, said the ad will play throughout primary season in Milwaukee, Wausau, Green Bay, La Crosse, Madison, Minneapolis and Duluth, Minnesota. He said the purchase was for a little more than $150,000.

Neither Karofsky or Fallone has released any television ads yet.