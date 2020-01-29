Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Supreme Court to decide on reasonable inferences from surveillance video

Supreme Court to decide on reasonable inferences from surveillance video

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 29, 2020 2:48 pm

The amount of information a jury can infer from a video is at the center of a case in front of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The high court is deciding if a surveillance video showing the moment of a slip-and-fall is enough evidence to hold a Wisconsin grocery store liable for the man's injuries.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo