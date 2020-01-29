Quantcast
Husch Blackwell expands Madison health care team

Husch Blackwell expands Madison health care team

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 29, 2020

Husch Blackwell has more than doubled its Wisconsin health care team, adding 12 attorneys and a paralegal to its Madison office in the first weeks of 2020. The new hires are the local result of the firm’s national strategy to expand its health-care practice.

