Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Immigration – Removal Order

Immigration – Removal Order

By: Derek Hawkins January 28, 2020 7:37 am

Jose Antonio Simental-Galarza, a 36-year-old citizen of Mexico, seeks relief from removal, contending that he is a battered spouse and would suffer extreme hardship if removed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo